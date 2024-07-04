Tamarac

Authorities identify victim of fatal shooting, crash in Tamarac

Authorities said they responded to reports of a crash and shots near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting and crash in Tamarac.

Authorities said they responded shortly after 2:19 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a crash and shots near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

There, deputies found Christopher Mathurin dead inside a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. His age and place of residence were not provided.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a shooting took place and two vehicles crashed," the sheriff's office said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

At least one of those cars seems to have also collided with the exterior of a wall of a home.

The person or people inside the second vehicle fled the scene.

BSO Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Local

Fourth of July 11 mins ago

6 tips to keep your dog calm during 4th of July fireworks

Fourth of July 1 hour ago

Green fluid at Miami International Airport pours onto Concourse G

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin White at 954-321-4215 or submit an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States. 

This article tagged under:

TamaracBroward CountyGun violenceCar crashes
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us