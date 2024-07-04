Authorities identify victim of fatal shooting, crash in Tamarac

The Broward County Sheriff's Office on Thursday identified the victim of a fatal shooting and crash in Tamarac.

Authorities said they responded shortly after 2:19 a.m. Wednesday to reports of a crash and shots near the 6300 block of West Commercial Boulevard.

There, deputies found Christopher Mathurin dead inside a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. His age and place of residence were not provided.

"The preliminary investigation revealed a shooting took place and two vehicles crashed," the sheriff's office said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

At least one of those cars seems to have also collided with the exterior of a wall of a home.

The person or people inside the second vehicle fled the scene.

BSO Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kevin White at 954-321-4215 or submit an anonymous tip through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.