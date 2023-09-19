Florida

Authorities in Florida searching for whoever abandoned dogs after 9 rescued

The dogs were found in extremely poor conditins near Stuart

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An animal cruelty investigation was underway in Florida after several dogs were found abandoned in extremely poor conditions near Stuart.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said they were able to recover nine dogs that were believed to have been dumped in a wooded area.

A 10th dog was spotted but was too frightened to be caught, officials said.

Officers were working to find the dog, and any others that may have been dumped in the area.

The dogs are a Lhasa Apso breed, mostly females with some males, ages four months to four years old. All were being taken care of by the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast.

The sheriff's office has opened a criminal investigation and is working to find out who's responsible.

The dogs will be available for adoption after the criminal investigation is complete.

