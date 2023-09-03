Authorities investigate Lauderdale Lakes shooting with no apparent injuries

The Broward County Sheriff's Office (BSO) is investigating a Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to a spokesperson with the department, deputies were called to the area of Oakland Park Boulevard and NW 35th Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

On scene, authorities could be seen canvassing the area around the Star Food Stores convenience store, including setting markers on the ground to note apparent bullet casings.

"The preliminary investigation reveals that a shooting occurred," a spokesperson said in a statement sent to NBC6. "At this time, it does not appear that anyone was struck by the gunfire, and the investigation is active and ongoing."

K-9 units, as well as a BSO helicopter, responded to the scene.

Residents with whom NBC6 spoke said they were relieved to hear that there did not appear to be any injuries from the shooting, but that they were concerned about the safety of their neighborhood.

"I love the neighborhood. I don't know what's going on nowadays," one woman said. "It's so unfortunate that, you know, during my sleep, I heard the gunshots, but I thought it was in the main street."

Other residents said they also heard approximately four gunshots early in the morning, but no commotion thereafter.

"It's like they don't value human life anymore," a neighbor said. "I wish people would have more compassion before they, you know, get to the gun or touch the gun."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.