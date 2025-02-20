Authorities investigate package with unknown substance found at ICE office in Miramar

Authorities were investigating after a package containing an unknown substance was found at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar Thursday morning.

The discovery was made at the ICE office at 2805 Southwest 145th Avenue.

Miramar Fire-Rescue officials said crews responded along with Broward Sheriff's Office and Hollywood Police specialized Hazmat teams.

BREAKING | Miramar Fire Rescue confirms investigation of a hazardous materials incident involving a package containing an unknown substance at regional ICE office @nbc6 — Julia Bagg (@JuliaNBC6) February 20, 2025

The building was evacuated during the investigation, and multiple fire rescue trucks and numerous law enforcement officials were at the scene.

"At this time, there is no immediate threat to public safety, building is completely evacuated and no emergency medical transports have been required," fire rescue officials said in a statement. "Crews remain actively engaged in evaluating the situation to ensure a safe resolution."

No other details were immediately known.

