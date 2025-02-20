Miramar

Authorities investigate package with unknown substance found at ICE office in Miramar

The discovery was made at the ICE office at 2805 Southwest 145th Avenue

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities were investigating after a package containing an unknown substance was found at the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Miramar Thursday morning.

The discovery was made at the ICE office at 2805 Southwest 145th Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Miramar Fire-Rescue officials said crews responded along with Broward Sheriff's Office and Hollywood Police specialized Hazmat teams.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The building was evacuated during the investigation, and multiple fire rescue trucks and numerous law enforcement officials were at the scene.

"At this time, there is no immediate threat to public safety, building is completely evacuated and no emergency medical transports have been required," fire rescue officials said in a statement. "Crews remain actively engaged in evaluating the situation to ensure a safe resolution."

No other details were immediately known.

Local

6 to Know 3 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Ron DeSantis 1 hour ago

Statue of George Washington unveiled at Florida Capitol

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miramar
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us