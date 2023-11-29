Authorities investigate shooting involving police in southwest Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving police Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Southwest 182nd Avenue and 192nd Street, near Krome Avenue.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence in a rural area and a yellow tarp at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.