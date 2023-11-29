Miami-Dade

Authorities investigate shooting involving police in southwest Miami-Dade

By NBC6

NBC6

Authorities are investigating a shooting involving police Wednesday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the shooting happened in the area of Southwest 182nd Avenue and 192nd Street, near Krome Avenue.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a large police presence in a rural area and a yellow tarp at the scene.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us