Authorities Investigating After Car Found Submerged in Pond in Davie

Authorities are investigating after a car was discovered submerged in a pond in Davie Monday morning.

The red Hyundai vehicle was founs a short time after 5 a.m. in the water in the area of U.S. 441 southbound near the entrance ramp to Interstate 595 westbound, Florida Highway Patrol officials said.

The Broward Sheriff's Office Dive Team responded and searched the vehicle and water but no one was found.

The car's owner said it's a family loaner vehicle used by multiple people, and it's unknown who was using it at the time it went into the water, officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No family members were reported missing and the car wasn't reported stolen before it crashed into the water, officials said.

The incident remains under investigation.