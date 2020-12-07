Authorities Investigating After Man Dies in Fire at Plantation Home

Authorities are investigating a fire at a Plantation house that left a man dead early Sunday.

Plantation Fire Department officials said the fire was reported just after midnight at a home in the 300 block of Southwest 55th Terrace.

Police officers got to the home first and tried to get inside but were blocked by some plywood, officials said.

Firefighters arrived and tried to get inside from the back of the home but were unable to because of debris, officials said.

Authorities haven't released the identity of the person who was killed in the fire. Neighbors said he was a 62-year-old man who grew up in the home.

"The house was just engulfed in minutes, I mean six minutes is all it took, and you couldn't see the house anymore for the flames," neighbor Sara Reynolds said. "I mean it was just horrific to know that he was trapped in there and we couldn't do anything to help him."

The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.