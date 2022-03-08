Broward County

Authorities Investigating After Man Killed in Dania Beach Shooting

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and fire rescue crews responded to calls of a shooting in the area of Southwest 5th Avenue and Southwest 1st Street around 7:15 a.m.

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Dania Beach that left a man dead Tuesday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials didn't release the man's identity or information about a possible suspect or suspects.

The shooting remains under investigation.

