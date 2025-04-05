Authorities investigating after woman found shot to death in SW Miami-Dade

Authorities are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in southwest Miami-Dade Friday evening.
Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded shortly after 5:30 p.m. to reports of a person shot at 302 Southwest 79th Avenue.
Once there, deputies found a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue. Her identity hasn't been released.
Officials said there was no suspect information. Homicide detectives are investigating.