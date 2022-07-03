Authorities Investigating Deadly Stabbing in Dania Beach: BSO

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in Dania Beach Sunday morning, Broward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Deputies received a call Sunday at around 11:38 a.m. regarding a stabbing in 200 Southeast 6th Street in Dania Beach, BSO said.

Once on scene, BSO deputies and fire rescue found a man who had been stabbed and pronounced him dead at the scene.

BSO’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.