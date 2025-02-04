Miami-Dade County

Man stabbed woman then fatally shot himself at Miami International Mall: Police

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said they responded to the stabbing at the mall on Northwest 107th Avenue

Authorities are investigating after a man stabbed a woman and then fatally shot himself at Miami International Mall on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said they responded to a stabbing at the mall on Northwest 107th Avenue.

Doral Police said the man stabbed the woman before shooting himself, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the woman was taken to Kendall Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved but said the man and woman knew each other.

The incident happened in an area near the food court and a Macy's where there isn't a heavy shopper presence, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials also confirmed that they responded to the mall and that one adult trauma alert patient was transported by ground to a local hospital.

Local

In an Instagram post, Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez called it an "isolated incident" and said the scene was deemed safe and secure.

"The Doral Police Department would like to thanks the public for their cooperation and understanding during this incident," the post read. "As always, the safety and security of our community remains our top priority."

No other information was immediately available.

