Authorities Investigating Homicide in Miami Beach Apartment After Woman Found Deceased

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found dead in a Miami Beach apartment on Saturday.

According to Miami Beach Police, at around noon, authorities responded to calls of a possible death inside an apartment, located at 659 Meridian Avenue.

When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased female in the "advanced stages of decomposition." Police have not identified who the woman was.

An autopsy revealed the cause of death was a homicide, according to police.

Detectives are now asking the public for help. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.