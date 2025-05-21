Authorities investigating how cyclist ended up injured in Pompano Beach

Authorities are hoping surveillance video can help them determine how a bicycle rider ended up injured next to a roadway in Pompano Beach.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. on May 14 when deputies responded to a call of a possible hit-and-run in the 3000 block of North Dixie Highway, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The deputies found the 69-year-old man injured and lying on the side of the roadway next to a bicycle, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined he'd been riding the bicycle northbound on Dixie Highway when he was injured.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Detectives believe a subject traveling on an electric scooter heading southbound at around the same time may have observed what occurred.

Officials released surveillance video on Wednesday that they're hoping can help them get answers.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4242.