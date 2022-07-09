Authorities Investigating Stabbing in Dania Beach: BSO

Authorities are investigating after a man was stabbed in Dania Beach Saturday morning, Broward Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

BSO responded to a stabbing call at around 11:29 a.m. near the 1200 block of Northwest 10th Street in Dania Beach.

Upon arrival, deputies and fire rescue found an injured man and transported him to a nearby hospital for treatment, the statement said.

Crime scene and special victim's unit detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to BSO, the subject involved in the stabbing was apprehended.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.