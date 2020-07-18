Monroe County

Authorities Investigating Two Separate Fatal Boating Accidents Off Florida Keys

Crime Scene tape generic
WRC

Police are investigating two separate fatal boating accidents in the Florida Keys that happened hours apart on Friday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the first accident occurred at around noon on Friday on a Sunset Watersports parasailing ship off Key West.

A man and woman were rushed to the hospital. Police say the man later died, while the woman was airlifted to a Miami hospital.

The second accident, police say, at around 10 p.m. the same day.

Five people were aboard a 36-foot boat off the Long Key Bridge near Mile Marker 70.

According to authorities, the passengers were looking for a channel marker in the dark as while it was raining.

Police say the boat hit some rough waters and launched four of the passengers off the vessel, killing one.

Both accidents are being investigated for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

This article tagged under:

Monroe CountyMonroe County Sheriff's OfficeFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation
