Authorities Looking for Man Who Filmed Woman in Lake Worth Beach Bathroom

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for videotaping a woman using a restroom on the south end of the beach at Lake Worth Beach.

PBSO says there could be more victims.

The victim reported the incident on April 21 and she said she did not report the incident on the day it happened because she was scared.

The victim was using the restroom at Lake Worth Beach when she realized a man was recording her from the next stall, according to authorities.

After exiting her stall, she forcibly opened the door to the next stall and the suspect ran out and exited the restroom.

The woman was able to chase the man down and made him delete the photographs from his phone and was able to take a picture of him.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.