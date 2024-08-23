Boca Raton

Driver rescued, authorities pull car through water in Boca Raton

Video from the scene shows a boat tugging the vehicle through the water from its back bumper

By Briana Trujillo

Authorities in Boca Raton said a driver was rescued after veering into a waterway in Boca Raton early Friday.

A dive team, police on the ground and on boats responded to the incident at Silver Palm Park at 600 E Palmetto Park Road.

It's unclear how the car ended up in the water. Witness Mario Fernandez said he saw the front of the car in the canal, but wasn't sure why.

He asked other witnesses if there was someone inside, and they said there was.

"They had already called police... I said yes, there's one person inside that I saw," he said. "I hope that person is OK."

Boca Raton police did not immediately reveal more information about the driver's condition.

Fernandez said he saw an officer remove their uniform and jump in before divers got to the scene.

