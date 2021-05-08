Aventura Mall

3 People Hospitalized Amid Reports of Shooting at Aventura Mall

Several people on Twitter reported crowds of shoppers leaving the mall as well as customers and employees having to lock down inside stores

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials say three people have been taken to the hospital Saturday amid reports of a shooting at Aventura Mall.

Authorities are responding to the luxury shopping mall at 19501 Biscayne Boulevard as multiple people on social media reported there was a shooting.

Aventura Police said they were "handling an incident" and closed down the mall until further notice. Fire rescue officials say three people were transported to the hospital but did not elaborate on the injuries.

Videos posted to Twitter showed droves of patrons leaving the mall, with some reporting they heard gunfire. One video showed shoppers locked inside a store.

Video posted to Twitter shows the scene amid reports of a shooting at Aventura Mall Saturday, May 8, 2021.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

