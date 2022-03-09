2 Hospitalized After Incident at High School in Miami Gardens

Two people were hospitalized after authorities responded to an incident at a high school in Miami Gardens Wednesday.
The incident was reported at North Gardens High School off Northwest 183rd Street.
Aerial footage showed multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles in the school's parking lot, and crews were seen placing someone on a stretcher into a rescue helicopter.
A short time later, a second person on a stretcher was also placed in a rescue helicopter.
Fire Rescue officials confirmed two people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.
Miami-Dade Schools Police responded and had part of the school's parking lot closed off with yellow crime scene tape.
No other information was immediately known.
