2 Hospitalized After Incident at High School in Miami Gardens

Two people were hospitalized after authorities responded to an incident at a high school in Miami Gardens Wednesday.

The incident was reported at North Gardens High School off Northwest 183rd Street.

Aerial footage showed multiple Miami-Dade Fire Rescue vehicles in the school's parking lot, and crews were seen placing someone on a stretcher into a rescue helicopter.

A short time later, a second person on a stretcher was also placed in a rescue helicopter.

Fire Rescue officials confirmed two people were airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

Miami-Dade Schools Police responded and had part of the school's parking lot closed off with yellow crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately known.

