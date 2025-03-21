Authorities respond to motorcycle crash in Miami Gardens

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Miami Gardens.

First responders said they took a person to the hospital as a trauma alert after the crash at NW 37th Avenue and NW 191st Street. It happened at around 6:41 a.m.

More information on the cause of the crash or the victim's condition were not immediately available.

Chopper6 captured video of authorities blocking off the intersection.

Drivers should take NW 47th Avenue as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.