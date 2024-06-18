Homestead

Authorities respond to possible death investigation in Homestead

The scene is on a gravel road in the area of 130 SW 320th Street

Several law enforcement vehicles responded to a possible death investigation in Homestead on Tuesday morning. 

On a gravel road in the area of 130 SW 320th Street, what appeared to be a body lay under a yellow tarp next to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office vehicle. 

Video also showed a truck nearby and two people sitting on the side of the road. 

It is unclear how those people may be connected to the scene, if at all. 

According to Homestead police, the incident is being handled by the Miami-Dade Police Department.

A source tells NBC 6 that there is no wider threat to the community.

We are working to learn more from authorities about the situation.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

