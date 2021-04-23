Broward County

Authorities Respond to Shooting Outside Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach

BSO officials said they received information about a person shot just before 1 p.m. Friday

Authorities were responding to a shooting outside the Bass Pro Shops in Dania Beach Friday afternoon.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Bass Pro at 200 Gulfstream Way.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they received information about a person shot outside the store just before 1 p.m.

Footage showed several officers in the parking lot surrounding a couple of parked cars that had their doors open.

No other information was immediately known.

