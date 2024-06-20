Man hospitalized after stabbing at LA Fitness in Miami-Dade

A man was hospitalized after a fight led to a stabbing at an LA Fitness in Miami-Dade Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened at the gym at 14100 Southwest 8th Street in Tamiami.

Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. after a fight led to a stabbing.

The gym's manager confirmed there had been a stabbing involving two men in a locker room.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded, and police said one man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A second person was also injured in the fight.

Camila Vergara was at the gym to work out just after the incident happened and said she saw the stabbing victim being taken out on a stretcher.

"The guy that got stabbed, he was actually smiling when he left," Vergara said. "It was because another guy stabbed him, they were arguing over a locker and one of them stabbed the other and I think the other hit the one that stabbed him with a chair."

No other information was immediately known.

