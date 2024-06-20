Miami-Dade County

Man hospitalized after stabbing at LA Fitness in Miami-Dade

The incident happened at the gym at 14100 Southwest 8th Street in Tamiami

By Bri Buckley

A man was hospitalized after a fight led to a stabbing at an LA Fitness in Miami-Dade Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident happened at the gym at 14100 Southwest 8th Street in Tamiami.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Miami-Dade Police said the incident happened around 8 a.m. after a fight led to a stabbing.

The gym's manager confirmed there had been a stabbing involving two men in a locker room.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said crews responded, and police said one man was hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

A second person was also injured in the fight.

Camila Vergara was at the gym to work out just after the incident happened and said she saw the stabbing victim being taken out on a stretcher.

Local

Music & Musicians 3 hours ago

‘It's Miami': Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami Beach after allegedly yelling at yacht

Veteran 4 hours ago

‘Where I'm supposed to be': Army veteran, triple-amputee receives new Homestead home

"The guy that got stabbed, he was actually smiling when he left," Vergara said. "It was because another guy stabbed him, they were arguing over a locker and one of them stabbed the other and I think the other hit the one that stabbed him with a chair."

No other information was immediately known.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us