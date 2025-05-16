Authorities respond to ‘traffic accident with injuries' in Opa-locka, block roads

Authorities are responding to what they describes as a traffic accident with injuries Friday morning in Opa-locka.

It happened in the Northwest 144th block at Northwest 27th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

The nature of the accident as well as how many people may have been injured were not immediately provided.

Video showed authorities blocking roads in the area and diverting drivers.

Take Northwest 22nd Avenue as an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.