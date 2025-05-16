Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

Authorities respond to ‘traffic accident with injuries' in Opa-locka, block roads

It happened in the Northwest 144th block at Northwest 27th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

By Johanna Torres

Authorities are responding to what they describes as a traffic accident with injuries Friday morning in Opa-locka.

It happened in the Northwest 144th block at Northwest 27th Avenue at around 5:30 a.m., the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The nature of the accident as well as how many people may have been injured were not immediately provided.

Video showed authorities blocking roads in the area and diverting drivers.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Take Northwest 22nd Avenue as an alternate route.

Authorities are responding to what they describes as a traffic accident with injuries Friday morning in Opa-locka.
NBC6
NBC6
Authorities are responding to what they describes as a traffic accident with injuries Friday morning in Opa-locka.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Sheriff's OfficeOpa-lockaTraffic
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us