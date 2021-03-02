Authorities Search for Missing Louisiana Teen Who May Be Heading to South Florida

Authorities are searching for a Louisiana teen who went missing more than two weeks ago and may be heading for South Florida.

Karina Tzoy-Pu, 15, has been missing from Kenner, Louisiana, since Feb. 15, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Tzoy-Pu was last seen leaving in a red GMC pickup truck with license plate MVG8171, and may be headed for the Miami-Fort Lauderdale area, possibly traveling with a Hispanic male, officials said.

The teen has black hair and brown eyes, is 5-foot-4 and weighs about 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-THE-LOST.