Authorities search for suspects involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Weston

The Florida Highway Patrol Office of Public Information and the Traffic Homicide Unit are asking for help locating two suspects in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Weston.

The accident occurred Sunday, June 18 on Interstate-75 (I-75), north of Royal Palm Blvd (exit 15) in Weston.

The first suspect vehicle is described as a 2010-2015 model year gray or silver Honda Civic with damage to the right front fender liner, a portion of the vehicle's exterior and the right front bumper fog.

The second suspect vehicle is described as a black 2022-2023 Hyundai Elantra with significant damage to the right front end, including a missing air duct in the right front bumper, according to the FHP.

Anyone with information can contact the Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477 or FHP at FHP (347).