Broward County

Authorities Searching for Driver Who Opened Fire on Broward Sheriff's Deputy

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park

broward-sheriff-office
TELEMUNDO 51

Authorities are searching for a driver who shot at a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in West Park early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park.

BSO officials said the deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle behind a business and went to investigate.

Local

Miami-Dade 39 seconds ago

Walmart Closing Doral Location Wednesday and Thursday for Cleaning, Sanitizing Amid Pandemic

Fort Lauderdale 2 hours ago

David Cassidy's Fort Lauderdale Home Sells for $2.6 Million

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

When the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle, the driver stepped out and fired a shot at the deputy, missing him and his BSO vehicle, officials said.

The driver got back in his car and fled, as the deputy followed and other deputies joined in the pursuit into Hollywood.

Authorities established a perimeter but coulding find the driver or a male passenger who was in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyBSOWest Park
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us