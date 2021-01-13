Authorities Searching for Driver Who Opened Fire on Broward Sheriff's Deputy

Authorities are searching for a driver who shot at a Broward Sheriff's Office deputy in West Park early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. in the 5700 block of West Hallandale Beach Boulevard in West Park.

BSO officials said the deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle behind a business and went to investigate.

When the deputy pulled up behind the vehicle, the driver stepped out and fired a shot at the deputy, missing him and his BSO vehicle, officials said.

The driver got back in his car and fled, as the deputy followed and other deputies joined in the pursuit into Hollywood.

Authorities established a perimeter but coulding find the driver or a male passenger who was in the car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.