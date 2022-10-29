Oakland Park

Authorities Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen in Oakland Park Thursday

According to detectives, 13-year-old Santos was last seen in the area of around 3:46 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 6000 Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park.

NBC 6

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Oakland Park teenager who has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

According to detectives, 13-year-old Santos was last seen around 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the area of 6000 Northwest 9th Avenue in Oakland Park.

Santos is five feet tall and weighs 103 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt, a blue “Gap” hoodie, and black sneakers.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information on Santos’s whereabouts should contact BSO at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP.

This article tagged under:

Oakland ParkBroward Sheriffs Officemissing teens
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us