Authorities Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen in Oakland Park Thursday

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Oakland Park teenager who has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.

According to detectives, 13-year-old Santos was last seen around 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the area of 6000 Northwest 9th Avenue in Oakland Park.

MISSING PERSON: Have you seen 13y/o Mailen Santos? Santos was last seen on 10/27 near 6000 N.W. 9th Avenue in Oakland Park. Santos is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. Call 954-321-4274 with info. https://t.co/Ph9WWaptvW pic.twitter.com/V7H7DsvtyE — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 29, 2022

Santos is five feet tall and weighs 103 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt, a blue “Gap” hoodie, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on Santos’s whereabouts should contact BSO at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP.