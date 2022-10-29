Authorities Searching for Missing 13-Year-Old Last Seen in Oakland Park Thursday

The Broward Sheriff's Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Oakland Park teenager who has not been seen since Thursday afternoon.
According to detectives, 13-year-old Santos was last seen around 3:46 p.m. Thursday in the area of 6000 Northwest 9th Avenue in Oakland Park.
Santos is five feet tall and weighs 103 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black T-shirt, a blue “Gap” hoodie, and black sneakers.
Anyone with information on Santos’s whereabouts should contact BSO at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764- HELP.