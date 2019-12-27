Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims Bureau

Authorities Seek Help in Finding Missing Miami Teen

She disappeared from her home in early November

Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau

Briana Lopez

Authorities are asking for help in locating a missing teenager who disappeared from her home in early November.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau, Briana Lopez, 15, was last seen on November 1st at her residence in the 28300 block of Southwest 140th Place.

Lopez is described as white with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with any information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact Detective D. Edwards or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Miami-Dade Police Department's Special Victims BureauMiami-Dade Police DepartmentMissing person
