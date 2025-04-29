Authorities seize half-ton of drugs, arrest 2 after intercepting boat in Miami-Dade

Authorities seized over half a ton of narcotics and arrested two suspects after intercepting a vessel suspected of smuggling in Miami-Dade.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday that officers were patrolling in Miami-Dade County when they spotted the vessel and escorted it to the Coast Guard in Miami Beach.
There, a K-9 sweep uncovered 1,150 pounds of narcotics hidden inside the cabin, FWC officials said.
Two people were arrested, and authorities seized the drugs.
The arrests were part of what Florida officials call Operation Tidal Wave, a massive, multi-agency immigration enforcement crackdown.
Immigration Enforcement in Action-Over 0.5 tons of drugs seized!— MyFWC (@MyFWC) April 29, 2025
While patrolling Miami-Dade, FWC officers assisted @CBP in intercepting a vessel suspected of smuggling. With coordinated support, the vessel was escorted to @USCG Miami Beach, where a K9 sweep uncovered 1,150 lbs… pic.twitter.com/2S2k13E2WZ