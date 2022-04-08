Miami-Dade County

Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Truck on I-75 in Miami-Dade

Authorities shut down a stretch of Interstate 75 in Miami-Dade Friday evening after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a man walked onto the highway and was struck by a commercial landscaping truck. The man was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed between Miami Gardens Drive and Graham Dairy Road as a result.

No other information was immediately known.

