Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Truck on I-75 in Miami-Dade

Authorities shut down a stretch of Interstate 75 in Miami-Dade Friday evening after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the highway.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a man walked onto the highway and was struck by a commercial landscaping truck. The man was airlifted to a local hospital where he later died.

The southbound lanes of I-75 were closed between Miami Gardens Drive and Graham Dairy Road as a result.

No other information was immediately known.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check back with NBC 6 for updates.