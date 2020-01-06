Authorities Step Up Security at South Florida Landmarks After US Strike on Iran General

Iran's message that payback is coming for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian general last week has South Florida law enforcement agencies tightening their lookout.

"We’ve received multiple alerts from the federal government that without a specific terrorist threat but that we should be on high alert for the possibility of some sort of retaliation over what happened in Iraq." Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said Monday. "So, we are coordinating with our federal partners to make sure that the City of Miami is prepared for any possibility."

Local authorities have stepped up security at landmarks such as Port of Miami and Port Everglades, as well as at Miami and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood international airports. Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the site of the 2020 Super Bowl, will also be on high alert.

"We've had a heightened state of alert not only because of (Iran), but because the eyes of the world are going to be with us because of Super Bowl," Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

Law enforcement agencies had already planned to get together in early January to finish off their security plans for the big game and are now considering any possible threats from overseas.

Police are reminding the public to report anything suspicious, as well as to be vigilant online and to not open any email attachments from unknown senders.