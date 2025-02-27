Miami-Dade County

Authorities swarm apartment complex in Fontainebleau neighborhood in Miami-Dade

By Julia Bagg

NBC Universal, Inc.

Authorities swarmed an apartment complex in Miami-Dade's Fontainebleau neighborhood Wednesday night and into Thursday for some sort of investigation.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the complex at 9500 Fontainebleau Boulevard a short time before 8 p.m.

Deputies were seen focusing on a parking garage though it's unknown why they initially responded.

The deputies remained at the scene into Thursday morning as crime scene investigators also responded.

NBC6 has reached out to authorities for more information were waiting to hear back.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
