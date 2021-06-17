AutoNation Honors Indianapolis 500 Winner With Event in Fort Lauderdale

One of the top open wheel race car drivers of all-time was in South Florida to thank those who supported him to a fourth Indianapolis 500 win last month.

Helio Castroneves took part in the event Wednesday at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale, where the driver of the No. 4 AutoNation car said he was humbled to bring home a victory at the famed track for the first time since 2009.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

“I’m still on cloud nine. What we did was incredible,” Castroneves told NBC 6. “We were able to put our name on the storybook as only (one of) four drivers who have been able to win that many in over 100 years of racing.”

After winning back to back Indy 500 races in 2001 and 2002, the 46-year-old knows a win like this should be celebrated.

“Me and the AutoNation family were able to make this history,” he added. “We’ve got to celebrate more than this.”