Aventura 4th Graders Studying Traffic Solutions and the Future of Transportation

The wheels are turning for a special group of 4th graders at Aventura City of Excellence School as they brainstorm about traffic solutions in their community.

“We technically talked about how traffic is a big problem and everybody notices it, but they don’t work to try to fix it,” said Drew Schneiderman, a 4th grader at the school.

Their teacher, Beth Greenberg, got them curious about congestion after starting a project on how laws and policies are changed in local government. Many students settled on researching transportation solutions.

“Traffic is a huge issue in the city of Aventura and so many of the students who obviously deal with it on a daily basis," Greenberg said. "They were trying to come up with solutions to resolve this issue. They really worked on hard on these projects. They were working on them for weeks and researching and interviewing and reaching out to local members of their community."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

After doing some thorough research, the future drivers, cyclists and pedestrians came up with some unique ideas to try to get things flowing on the roads.

“We came up with the solution of motivating people to walk or ride bike-sharing programs and scooters because it can make people healthier and it will get a lot of people off the road," said Schneiderman.

“We decided to go for bike-sharing because it was a cheaper option and also it’s more fun to bike with family and friends and you also get fresh air,” said Mika Ben-Ami, a 4th grader at the school.

The overachieving students sit behind their desks studying to improve people’s experience behind the wheel and on public buses.

"If we do get more people to ride buses then we can get better buses and just more people to ride it and it will just take away cars off the road,” said student Liam Fattal.