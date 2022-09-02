Aventura Boat Fire Sends Person to Hospital: Fire Rescue

An intense boat fire sent at least one person to the hospital Friday in Aventura, fire officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 p.m. to the area of 1520 Island Boulevard.

Officials said a burn victim was transported and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Video posted by Only in Dade shows flames shooting and dark smoke billowing from the boat as firefighters worked to extinguish it.

Social media users reported seeing the plumes of smoke from afar.