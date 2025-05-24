Aventura community comes together to remember Israeli embassy staffers killed

People in South Florida are coming together to remember the two Israeli embassy staffers murdered in Washington, D.C., this week in what the FBI called an act of terror.

Dozens of people remembered Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky at a vigil in Aventura Friday. They held signs saying "Stand against terrorism," "Stand up against hate," "Violence is the cost of hate speech," and "We are all Sarah and Yaron."

Police say a gunman shot and killed the couple while they were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. The alleged gunman yelled "Free Palestine" after police put him in handcuffs.

Police officers were also the vigil. One of the organizers, Evan Ross, said the entire community is in mourning.

“I think it's all of our jobs to fight antisemitism just as it's all of our jobs to stand up against bigotry no matter where it comes from or who it targets,” Ross said. “The person who committed these murders said they did so in the name of Gaza, and he murdered two people who had just spent their night talking about how to fund diplomatic solutions to getting humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

Pini and Cyna Benari are both from Israel and are now part of the Israeli community in South Florida. They were two of the many people who attended the vigil.

“I think it has to be more security all over the place,” Pini Benari said. “It's terrible that's how it ended, it's terrible it has to stop.”

“To see two flowers, two young people murdered, why, why, something bothers you talk, why murder, who gives them the guns to murder, why?" Cyna Benari said.