Aventura couple gets creative to help families affected by the Israel-Hamas War

As families in South Florida grieve, many are turning their sadness into action. That’s the case for one local couple who’s using their network of family and friends to help people in Israel.

They’re an example of a small grassroots fundraiser that started with the idea of neighbors helping neighbors. Sara and Oren Dagan said it’s the least they can do as they watch their homeland come under attack.

“My soul is aching, I can’t breathe, you have to understand being here and not being together with my family, most of family is in Israel, is hard,” Sara said.

After feeling helpless watching the carnage unfold, they decided they needed to do something.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“We have sources in Israel who help to distribute, if it’s food, if it’s clothing, if it’s shoes, anything that they need,” Sara said.

They started a GoFundMe from their Aventura home, which has now raised more than $22,000.

“We want to make sure the money actually goes to those families who lost their homes, who escaped with nothing,” Sara said.

Oren’s expertise is logistics. His brother-in-law owns a grocery store in Israel. With the money they’ve raised, Oren said they’re buying food at cost and delivering items directly to affected families thanks to their network of friends in Israel.

“We can help with whatever, we can help from far away, and we’re trying to support them with these needs,” Oren said. “We don’t want to wait with all the bureaucracy and making sure that it is going to be there fast soon enough.”

As many wonder how they can help, Charity Watch released a list of top-rated charities on the ground in Israel and Gaza.

As Israel steps up its offensive against Hamas, there’s no telling when the war will end.

Meanwhile, in South Florida, families brace for what’s to come.

“They broke our hearts, but they cannot break our spirit,” Sara said.