Aventura Hairdresser Accused of Molesting Underage Boy

An Aventura hairdresser was arrested after police said he allegedly molested an underage boy.

Gerald Jose Millan Gutierrez, 43, was arrested Thursday on a charge of molestation on a child age 12-16, according to an arrest report.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The arrest report said Millan Gutierrez, who works as a hairdresser out of his Aventura apartment, was cutting the boy's hair back on Sept. 11 when he started asking the boy sexual questions.

Miami-Dade Corrections

After the haircut, Millan Gutierrez was driving the boy home when he pulled over about a block from the home and started showing the boy a child pornography video on his cellphone, the report said.

One they arrived at the boy's apartment, Millan Gutierrez pulled into a parking space, where he again showed the boy a pornographic video then grabbed the boy's genitals, the report said.

The boy pushed Millan Gutierrez's hand away, but Millan Gutierrez grabbed his genitals a second time, the report said.

Millan Gutierrez was booked into jail, where he was being held on $75,000 bond Friday, records showed.

Aventura Police officials said they have reason to believe that there may be other victims, and they're asking anyone with information to call them at 305-466-8989 Ext 8156.