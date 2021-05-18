Aventura Mall Easing Mask Restrictions

Aventura Mall is easing mask restrictions in light of new COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The South Florida mall joins a host of other businesses -- including Publix, Target, Walmart and Costco -- in lifting the mask mandate, which required customers to wear a facial covering at all times.

In a statement, Aventura Mall said the new rules only apply to the mall's common area. Individual stores and restaurants have their own policies regarding mask rules, and may still require guests to wear facial coverings in their premises.

The mall added that while they no longer require guests wear masks, they still recommend wearing a facial covering and observing social distancing rules.

The modified rules come days after the CDC issued new COVID-19 guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.