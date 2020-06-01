George Floyd

Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills Close After Weekend of Protests in South Florida

Officials didn't say how long the malls would be closed

Getty Images

Treats entrance at the food court in Aventura Mall. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Major South Florida malls were closing their doors Monday out of precaution following a weekend of demonstrations and unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Officials at Aventura Mall said they closed at 2 p.m. Monday as a precautionary measure. The mall and surrounding area remain secure, officials said.

Sunrise Police later confirmed that Sawgrass Mills Mall closed at 4 p.m. Monday. A stretch of Northwest 136th Avenue near the mall and the BB&T Center was also closed off.

It was unknown how long the malls would be closed.

