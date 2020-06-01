Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills Close After Weekend of Protests in South Florida

Major South Florida malls were closing their doors Monday out of precaution following a weekend of demonstrations and unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Officials at Aventura Mall said they closed at 2 p.m. Monday as a precautionary measure. The mall and surrounding area remain secure, officials said.

Aventura Mall closed at 2pm today due to circumstances throughout South Florida. — Aventura Mall (@AventuraMall) June 1, 2020

Sunrise Police later confirmed that Sawgrass Mills Mall closed at 4 p.m. Monday. A stretch of Northwest 136th Avenue near the mall and the BB&T Center was also closed off.

🕓 The Sawgrass Mills Mall closed at 4:00pm this evening. (06/01/2020)



⛔️ N.W. 136th Ave. has been closed between Azure Alley and Green Toad mall entrances. This is the area in front of the BB&T Center.#SunrisePolice #CityofSunrise #SawgrassMills pic.twitter.com/E5mhb32ixi — Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) June 1, 2020

It was unknown how long the malls would be closed.