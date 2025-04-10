Aventura Police using tech to thwart hate crimes during holy holidays

As Passover week approaches, a South Florida city with a large Jewish population is sending a message to would-be criminals: don’t try a hate crime here, because we are watching with the latest technology.

“Right now I’m looking at five different religious facilities with approximately 15 different angle views,” said Michael Bentolila, chief of the Aventura Police Department, as he watched a computer screen.

His department is trying something different. The Packetalk system uses existing security cameras all over the city and binds them into one crime-fighting network.

“That’s my goal, and convincing people that one, this is a good program, look at what it can do, and two, the ability to communicate easily with the police department,” Bentolila said.

“And it’s smart, it’s intelligent, it starts to learn, it sees patterns, it can identify faces and features,” added Captain Hans Maestre.

The city bought the system a year ago, and now that it’s fully operational, Maestre said it’s already been used successfully to identify criminals. It includes three portable camera towers, which are deployed at synagogues in the city, and Bentolila says that’s not by chance; they are trying to prevent anyone from harassing worshippers during Passover.

“I can argue we do that, I send that message, all year long,” Bentolila said. “We want to make sure that those living here, praying here and visiting here feel safe at all times.”

So police are now watching through hundreds of security cameras. Bentolila realizes that sounds like Aventura is becoming a military base.

“We’re not looking to be Big Brother, watching everything,” the chief said.

It’s voluntary, and private citizens and businesses can opt out. There is no obligation to give police real-time access to your surveillance video, but it definitely makes it easier for detectives when a crime occurs.

“There’s plenty of times where a crime will happen and we’ll walk into a business or a condo, they have video and we need it, and we’re like, OK, can you give it to us? Well, that person doesn’t come back to work ‘til Tuesday and they’re the only ones who know how to do it,” Bentolila said, describing a frustrating situation to which every detective can relate.

The Aventura Police Department is the first in Florida to try the Packetalk system. Chief Bentolila says he’s already fielding calls about it from other police agencies.