Aventura residents rally against redevelopment of Founders Park

Dozens of residents in the City of Aventura rallied Thursday morning outside Founders Park, sharing their concerns about the changes being made by local leaders to the green space.

Those who spoke during the protest argued that city leaders were not authorized to redevelop the park. But City of Aventura Communications Director Evan Ross said otherwise.

"There was an agreement between the developer and the city," Ross told NBC6. "But that agreement expired when the developer turned over the property to the condo owners that ultimately purchased units there."

However, an online petition to prevent current redevelopment of Founders Park has garnered more than 1,100 signatures.

"It's called Founders Park when the city incorporated in 1995," Bevin Okay, an Aventura Marina resident who has been asked to advise the Aventura Marina Association board moving through legal action against the city, said. "As you can imagine, there were very specific terms and restrictions that were agreed to, and they were filed with Miami-Dade County. The agreement has design plans showing that there is an active park to the north and a passive park to the south."

According to a social media post from the City of Aventura, Founders Park closed this past Sunday, Sept. 17, for "major renovations," and is expected to reopen in April of 2024, featuring pickleball and tennis courts, as well as turf. In addition to concerns about local leaders' authorization to move forward with construction, though, residents at Thursday's protest said there were also environmental and health issues with turf, as well as potential pickleball noise problems that could devalue property.

In a letter to Mayor Howard S. Weinberg, Aventura City Commissioners and City Manager Ronald J. Wasson, Dr. Sarah Evans cited an increased risk of heat injury and chemical exposure for those playing on turf.

"The Children’s Environmental Health Center of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai strongly discourages the installation of artificial turf playing surfaces and fields due to the uncertainties surrounding the safety of these products and the potential for dangerous heat and chemical exposures," she said in the letter, dated Sept. 20. "As pediatricians, epidemiologists, and laboratory scientists, recipients of numerous research grants from the National Institute of Health, and host to one of 10 nationally funded Pediatric Environmental Health Specialty Units, we receive frequent inquiries from communities regarding the wide-scale use of artificial turf surfaces on school grounds and in park properties. This led us to conduct a review of the risks and benefits of artificial playing surfaces, during which we found significant gaps in the evidence supporting the safety of artificial turf products."

Conversely, just minutes before speaking with NBC6, Ross was part of a meeting with city leaders, during which scientists and field experts asserted that chemical and environmental concerns might actually be ameliorated with the use of turf fields over grass.

"While natural grass is cooler, the heavy use on athletic fields requires a lot of fertilizer and chemical applications that negatively affect ground water and ultimately surface water quality. Because of this, even natural athletic fields do not provide much in the way of natural habitat for species either," Miami Waterkeeper Executive Director Dr. Rachel Silverstein wrote in an email to city leaders. "While artificial turf is plastic (not ideal) and heats up, the lack of need for water and chemical applications tips the scales toward artificial turf being preferential for water quality."

Comments on social media posts from the City of Aventura have shown requests for more discussion of the topic of redeveloping Founders Park with residents. But Ross said that accommodations had already been made to address citizens' concerns.

"The commission and the staff made the decision that's ultimately in the best interest of the entire city and all of our residents," he said. "There was a community garden at Founders Park with 48 planters in it, and the gardeners were not happy that the city was changing the park, and that required moving the garden. The original plan was to move that garden to a different park within the city, and the gardeners made very clear that's not what they wanted. [...] The city's plan now, which is, as you see, under construction, is that the community garden will remain in Founders Park South. It's being moved right to the waterfront, the most beautiful park of the park, and it's expanding from 48 planters to 52 planters."

But residents said that's not enough.

"The city did listen to us. The city gave my engineers, my attorneys plenty of time to give our arguments," resident and Aventura Marina Association board member Jeffrey Schwager said. "However, they ended up with a decision that ignored us completely, that favored the developer."

Residents have since filed a lawsuit against the city, in the hopes of stopping construction and changing the course of redevelopment. A motion to dismiss was then filed on the city's behalf.