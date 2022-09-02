Fire Severely Burns Man, Destroys Yacht in Aventura

A raging fire on a 72-foot yacht sent a man to the hospital with severe burns Friday in Aventura, fire officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded just before 7:30 p.m. to Williams Island. Over 20 units worked on the flames, utilizing a fire boat and foam.

Officials said a man was airlifted to the hospital with second-degree burns.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Video posted by Only in Dade shows flames shooting and dark smoke billowing from the boat as firefighters worked to extinguish it.

Social media users reported seeing the plumes of smoke from afar.