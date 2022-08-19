Average Daily Temperatures Rising Throughout 2022 in South Florida

Miami recently saw its warmest temperatures of 2022, hitting 96 degrees on back-to-back occasions this week. These were also records for the day with typical afternoon temperatures this time of the year coming in around 90 degrees.

So, was this a one off or have temperatures been running hot again this year?

We decided to dive into the data head first and look at every month so for this year. To get a large sample size, we decided to look our mean temperatures for every month. These numbers are an average of each morning’s low and afternoon high.

The mean temperature for Miami in January came in at 68.8 degrees, 0.2 degrees above average. February saw a larger spike with the mean temperature hitting 73.5 degrees, which is 2.8 degrees above average.

March showed the largest temperature anomaly with a monthly temperature average of 76.2 degrees, a whopping 3.1 degrees above average. April was still warm with an average temperature of 78.6 degrees, just 1.9 degrees above average.

The May anomaly was similar. The mean temperature in Miami for that month was 81.6 degrees, 1.5 degrees above average. June was the outlier, with an average temperature of 82.4 degrees. That reading actually came in below average by 0.4 degrees.

Miami was right back on track in July, recording a mean temperature of 84.7 degrees, which was 0.6 degrees above average.

The data is pretty clear. Over 200 days of highs and lows averaged out over a seven-month time frame is pointing in one clear direction: we are warming. Only one month (June) showed cooler than normal numbers and the value was a small 0.6 degrees.