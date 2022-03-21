Average Gas Prices Down 20 Cents in Florida Over Last Nine Days: AAA

While gas prices are still higher than normal across the state of Florida, the average cost for a gallon of fuel is actually going down.

AAA reported Monday that average cost is now $4.18 in the state, down 20 cents over a nine-day streak of declines.

"The oil market remains extremely volatile, after seeing big swings in both directions during the past few weeks," said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. " Fortunately, oil prices are well below the high we saw more than a week ago. This should enable gas prices to slip lower this week, unless oil suddenly spikes again."

In Miami-Dade, the average cost is $4.26 a gallon which is down nearly 10 cents over the last week. The cheapest gallon of gas is $3.91 at the Murphy Express located at 990 N. Miami Beach Boulevard.

In Broward, the average cost is $4.27 a gallon which is down nearly 12 cents over the last week. The cheapest gallon of gas is $3.89 at the Shell located at 190 North State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes.

You can save money by using apps like GasBuddy to find the stations with the lowest prices near you. And it lets you sort by fuel type, payment method, gas station brand and more. Here's what to do.

Getting started

Download the GasBuddy app, either on Apple's App Store or on Google Play.

Open GasBuddy and tap "Sign Up."

Enter your email and zip code

You'll need to share your location, a feature that can be turned off in your phone settings later on.

Picking gas

Tap the "find gas" tab on the bottom of your screen.

You'll be able to pick which fuel type you prefer. GasBuddy lets you filter for regular, midgrade, premium, diesel, UNL88 and E85.

The app shows a list of stations and their prices from low to high. It also tells you the range of prices. For example, in one Los Angeles area, prices range from $4.99 to $5.99.

You can filter by payment method, ratings, brands and amenities, like restrooms or stations that are open 24/7.

Once you settle on a station, you can click on the one you want. That will show you its full address, directions, ratings, reviews and amenities.

The app will also ask you to report gas prices at the station, so you can help others get accurate information.

