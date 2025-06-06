Animals

Baby African warthog born in Zoo Miami becomes an educational ambassador

Zoo Miami welcomes "Piggy Sue" the baby African Warthog to its amazing line up of ambassadors.

By Mauro Tellez

Zoo Miami has a new educational ambassador: "Piggy Sue", the African Warthog!

Piggy Sue's mother Zoe, a 9-year-old African warthog, gave birth to her new baby on May 3rd at Zoo Miami.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Unfortunately, Zoe as a first time mom, did not demonstrate the ability to take care of the newborn piglet.

So Zoo Miami decided that Piggy Sue would join the Zoo's ambassador team in order to educate the public on the species.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Piggy Sue, the African warthog standing next to a plush toy.
Piggy Sue, the African warthog standing next to a plush toy.

Piggy Sue has been running around her enclosure for several weeks with various enrichment items, balls and some plush toys, and has been fed a bottle every two hours.

She is already starting to make regular appearances on new ambassador habitats adjacent to the Sami Family Amphitheater, however, it is not promised that she will be on the public habitat.

Piggy Sue, the African warthog seen as she struts through her enclosure.
Piggy Sue, the African warthog seen as she struts through her enclosure.

African warthogs, which are found all throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, are most famously recognized from the Lion King character "Pumbaa."

Local

6 to Know 5 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 12 mins ago

Two license-free fishing weekends are coming up for Florida anglers

These wild animals are not naturally aggressive, but can protect themselves with the large tusks they posses, typically used to tear up the ground in search of roots and grubs.

This article tagged under:

Animalslocal
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us