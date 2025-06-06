Baby African warthog born in Zoo Miami becomes an educational ambassador

Zoo Miami has a new educational ambassador: "Piggy Sue", the African Warthog!

Piggy Sue's mother Zoe, a 9-year-old African warthog, gave birth to her new baby on May 3rd at Zoo Miami.

Unfortunately, Zoe as a first time mom, did not demonstrate the ability to take care of the newborn piglet.

So Zoo Miami decided that Piggy Sue would join the Zoo's ambassador team in order to educate the public on the species.

Piggy Sue has been running around her enclosure for several weeks with various enrichment items, balls and some plush toys, and has been fed a bottle every two hours.

She is already starting to make regular appearances on new ambassador habitats adjacent to the Sami Family Amphitheater, however, it is not promised that she will be on the public habitat.

African warthogs, which are found all throughout Sub-Saharan Africa, are most famously recognized from the Lion King character "Pumbaa."

These wild animals are not naturally aggressive, but can protect themselves with the large tusks they posses, typically used to tear up the ground in search of roots and grubs.