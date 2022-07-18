Baby Dies After Being Found Unresponsive at Homestead Daycare: Police

A baby has died after he was found unresponsive Monday at a daycare in Homestead, officials said.

Ten-month-old Tayvon was pronounced dead at the hospital, the family confirmed to NBC 6. He was dropped off at Lincoln Marti Child Care in Homestead this morning.

“He was fine this morning, so I don’t understand what could have happened. I don’t know," said Adrienne Harris, Tayvon's step-grandmother.

At around 1:30 p.m., the family received a call that the child stopped breathing.

“My son called me, frantic, telling me his baby wasn’t breathing, and they rushed him from the school to the hospital," said Sean Tomlin, the baby's grandfather. "So I got on up and I came over here to try to find out what’s going on, and by the time they got to the hospital, they said they pronounced him dead.”

The baby started attending the child care center a few months ago, the family said.

“I played with him while my son was getting him ready for school as I do every morning," Tomlin said. "I play with him while he is getting ready for school and after that, he went to school and I get this call later on.”

Homestead Police responded to the daycare. They have not given any details on the baby's death.

Miami-Dade Police is now investigating. NBC 6 has also reached out to Lincoln Marti Child Care for a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.