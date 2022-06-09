Baby Found After Car Stolen With Child Inside: Sweetwater Police

A baby was reunited with its mother after Sweetwater Police say a car was stolen while the child was still inside.

The car was stolen in front of Adela's Coin Laundry at 11050 West Flagler Street, Sweetwater Police said.

The 9-month-old baby was located nearby at a restaurant, unharmed, but the car is still missing.

A witness said she saw the mother pull up to the laundromat to pick up clothing and left the child in a car. As she went inside, a woman got into the car and drove off with the baby inside.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.