Baby gator spotted relaxing in fountain of Palm Beach Gardens community

A baby alligator found a way to cool down in Sunday's high heat, by taking a dip in a South Florida community's fountain.
An NBC6 viewer said she was finishing up her morning run with her dog when she spotted the young reptile in the front at the in entrance of her Palm Beach Gardens community.
She recorded the gator relaxing -- soaking up the sun and enjoying fountain water.
